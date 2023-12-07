After immigration, six months passed like a dream. Before I left, I took the most essential things with me, as well as Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

Six months after taking antidepressants and withdrawing from them, I found six months had passed like a dream. I was in a strange land, without understanding my present and my future. And even more surprising was to discover that I didn’t understand myself and my past.

All of this could be briefly described as disorientation or vertigo.

Some time passed after the withdrawal of antidepressants, and an old camera fell into my hands. Wandering through the streets of Belgrade, taking pictures, I tried to understand myself and the new place I found myself in. And the whole area around me looked to me as if covered in the fog of war.

Forest, Kalemegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

Life is still, Kalemegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

War machines, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

The Tower, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

Pobednik, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

The Expanse, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

Foggy river, Sava river, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023

Logs, Sava river, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023