Intimacy

Vertigo

Photo of Konstantin Simanov Konstantin Simanov7 December 2023
After immigration, six months passed like a dream. Before I left, I took the most essential things with me, as well as Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

Six months after taking antidepressants and withdrawing from them, I found six months had passed like a dream. I was in a strange land, without understanding my present and my future. And even more surprising was to discover that I didn’t understand myself and my past.

All of this could be briefly described as disorientation or vertigo.

Some time passed after the withdrawal of antidepressants, and an old camera fell into my hands. Wandering through the streets of Belgrade, taking pictures, I tried to understand myself and the new place I found myself in. And the whole area around me looked to me as if covered in the fog of war.

Forest, Kalemegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Life is still, Kalemegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
War machines, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
The Tower, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Pobednik, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
The Expanse, Kalmegdan Park, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Foggy river, Sava river, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Logs, Sava river, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Direction, Sava river, Serbia, Belgrade, November 20, 2023
Photo of Konstantin Simanov

Konstantin Simanov

Analog and black and white photographer. I use camera to research and understand world around.
