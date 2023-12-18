We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

The Shrine Maiden

Photo of Ken Kavanagh Ken Kavanagh18 December 2023
0 67
16/08/2023
Matsumoto
Japan

A summer festival or ‘Matsuri’ as it is called in Japanese moves rhythmically along a quite street in Matsumoto city. Leading the way is a Miko, a priestess who cleanses the path forward. She is followed by the bearers who on their shared shoulders carry the Mikoshi, a portable shrine and temporary home to a Shinto deity. Shinto is the native religion of Japan and worships nature in its many forms both ephemeral and infinite. The groups destination is a permanent shrine where the spirit or ‘kami’ will be returned home. The procession passes by, the bearers chanting together while straining under their heavy wooden load.

Tags
Photo of Ken Kavanagh Ken Kavanagh18 December 2023
0 67
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Ken Kavanagh

Ken Kavanagh

1970, I am a freelance professional graphic designer and amateur photographer currently living a nomadic lifestyle.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Making of Goddess Durga

13 October 2021

A modest resistance in flux…

26 February 2015

Vending machine business

31 May 2016

Journey in Tokyo

17 February 2016
Advertisement
Check Also
Close
Back to top button