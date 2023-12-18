The Shrine Maiden

A summer festival or ‘Matsuri’ as it is called in Japanese moves rhythmically along a quite street in Matsumoto city. Leading the way is a Miko, a priestess who cleanses the path forward. She is followed by the bearers who on their shared shoulders carry the Mikoshi, a portable shrine and temporary home to a Shinto deity. Shinto is the native religion of Japan and worships nature in its many forms both ephemeral and infinite. The groups destination is a permanent shrine where the spirit or ‘kami’ will be returned home. The procession passes by, the bearers chanting together while straining under their heavy wooden load.