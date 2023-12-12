Quarks and photons

are gross accommodations,

chips of some blown up god

intractable in the mind,

codes, seals, travelling leaves

through the darkening tree

of the Universe, glints

of some dying out unrepeatable beauty,

while earthly leaves

seem to take the place

of other unrepeatable leaves

– there’s no better metaphor.

We’ll all come to fail

to slightly adjust

the right slowness of seasons,

to meticulously unravel

fine roots in the mud,

to line up and name

bone laths picked up

in grassy hollows,

to gauge a patch of sun

in the stained mirror hung

on the sentient oak

– old epiphanies

obeying the law of the cold.

Let the Universe be instead

a bee the size of the whole space,

the shadow the father made

nodding, a code with no message,

a refined architecture of absence,

a voice, whose silence

we have come to decipher,

a tune of gone-silent stars

we’ve learnt on burnt scores,

bleeping back the whale-song

among unexpected whinnies.

Past empty fields, pulsars blow,

hammers held thudding,

black holes spin

wide-eyed webs,

harvest dust lanes

along quiet galaxies,

ravelling them back

to the point of origin

– a bang, a burning.

Being born or dead

is one faint thing.

At the gates of nothing

the hinges creak.