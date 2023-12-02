We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Scarecrow

Gianluca John Attanasio2 December 2023

24/11/2023
London
United Kingdom

Loneliness is the absence of noise. Silence is the numbing of life. The poet: a restless soul, unable to awaken from the oblivion of a worn-out existence. Gray is the color of solitude, enveloped in the fog of unexpressed and forcibly silenced pain. Alone is the artist who annihilates the sense of his becoming by turning his back on the past and the uncertain future. Fragile is the poet who refuses to grow and falls asleep on the cold bed of memories. Warm is his heart in the boundless night of his torment.

Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio

Gianluca John Attanasio

I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten… More »
