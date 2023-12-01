My homeland has only one name: peace

In the summer of 2017, while I was visiting the Buchenwald concentration camp with my parents, I learned that my great-uncle, Bernard Percheron, communist and resistance fighter, was a prisoner there from May 14, 1944 until the camp was liberated on April 11, 1945. I didn’t know this part of my family history. It resonates all the more in me since I live in Saxony.
This hitherto unknown past collides with my present when my daughter, Frieda (for Frieden = Peace), a little Franco-German, has just been born. What place will she find in this world?
I try for my part to find mine in this country whose language I speak so badly by cultivating the land of a Kleingarten: my Heimat. This term, Heimat, almost untranslatable into French, which I hear in every mouth and which the extreme right steals at each election, I take it back from them and I use it my way, giving it my own definition.