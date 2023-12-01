My homeland has only one name: peace

In the summer of 2017, while I was visiting the Buchenwald concentration camp with my parents, I learned that my great-uncle, Bernard Percheron, communist and resistance fighter, was a prisoner there from May 14, 1944 until the camp was liberated on April 11, 1945. I didn’t know this part of my family history. It resonates all the more in me since I live in Saxony.

This hitherto unknown past collides with my present when my daughter, Frieda (for Frieden = Peace), a little Franco-German, has just been born. What place will she find in this world?

I try for my part to find mine in this country whose language I speak so badly by cultivating the land of a Kleingarten: my Heimat. This term, Heimat, almost untranslatable into French, which I hear in every mouth and which the extreme right steals at each election, I take it back from them and I use it my way, giving it my own definition.

Railtracks to Buchenwald Concentration Camp, 13th of November 2019.

Personal card of Buchenwald prisoner, Bernard Percheron. 14th of May 1944.

Chair, 18th of August 2019.

Garden, 21st of June 2016.

Christin, 1st of September 2019.

Sweet potato, garden, September 2020.

Ultrasound 4D, 20th of August 2019.

Flower, garden, August 2020.

Garden cabin, November 2019.