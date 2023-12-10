My bitter Christmas

As the cold wind bites at my skin, all I yearn for is to surrender to sleep and let my dreams transport me back to a time when I had a loving family and beautiful children. There was a time when my job paid well and my wife took care of our wonderful home. I was a respected man and my siblings gathered at my house every Sunday for a delightful meal. Christmas was a magical season filled with vibrant colors, enchanting music, and delectable treats. I had friends, money, and countless projects to pursue. But now I find myself alone, surviving each night by seeking shelter at the warm entrance of a bank. Yet, I am grateful to be alive for that is what truly matters. Perhaps, one day, life will regain its former beauty. But for now, I must sleep… Sleep and dream as I face my personal winter.