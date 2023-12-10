We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

My bitter Christmas

Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio Gianluca John Attanasio10 December 2023
0 360
03/12/2023
Rome
Italy

As the cold wind bites at my skin, all I yearn for is to surrender to sleep and let my dreams transport me back to a time when I had a loving family and beautiful children. There was a time when my job paid well and my wife took care of our wonderful home. I was a respected man and my siblings gathered at my house every Sunday for a delightful meal. Christmas was a magical season filled with vibrant colors, enchanting music, and delectable treats. I had friends, money, and countless projects to pursue. But now I find myself alone, surviving each night by seeking shelter at the warm entrance of a bank. Yet, I am grateful to be alive for that is what truly matters. Perhaps, one day, life will regain its former beauty. But for now, I must sleep… Sleep and dream as I face my personal winter.

Tags
Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio Gianluca John Attanasio10 December 2023
0 360
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio

Gianluca John Attanasio

I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A certain feeling of precariousness

26 June 2023

Fragment of “weltanschauung”: statuesque and…

13 September 2022

Napoli: Visual Story-Telling, workshop with…

10 February 2015

Hushed voice and irreverent thoughts

26 November 2021
Advertisement
Check Also
Close
Back to top button