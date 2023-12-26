Morocco’s Anti Atlas beginning 2024

Tiznit © Darren Lewey

This new tour is unique in itinerary over seven nights covering otherworldly landscapes of desert boulders and rock formations with street photography and portrait opportunities, the kind of mix to engage image-makers fully. A route taken south of Agadir begins in Tiznit, a non-touristic small town, where a 360-degree medina wall offers a backdrop to superb morning light and shade street photographic opportunities.

We’ll base ourselves here for three nights in a good quality Riad, travelling daily to photograph the coastline and fishermen or the mountain villages and communities. From there onto Tafraoute, Guelmim, returning to Tiznit. Flights into Marrakesh or Agadir.

Info & Applications ⇢ https://creativecamera.online

Tiznit © Darren Lewey

Tiznit © Darren Lewey