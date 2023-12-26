We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Workshop

Morocco’s Anti Atlas beginning 2024

Photo of Darren Lewey Darren Lewey Follow on X 26 December 2023
0 137
Tiznit © Darren Lewey

This new tour is unique in itinerary over seven nights covering otherworldly landscapes of desert boulders and rock formations with street photography and portrait opportunities, the kind of mix to engage image-makers fully. A route taken south of Agadir begins in Tiznit, a non-touristic small town, where a 360-degree medina wall offers a backdrop to superb morning light and shade street photographic opportunities.

We’ll base ourselves here for three nights in a good quality Riad, travelling daily to photograph the coastline and fishermen or the mountain villages and communities. From there onto Tafraoute, Guelmim, returning to Tiznit. Flights into Marrakesh or Agadir.

Info & Applications ⇢ https://creativecamera.online

Tiznit © Darren Lewey
Tiznit © Darren Lewey
Sidi Ifni © Darren Lewey
Tags
Photo of Darren Lewey

Darren Lewey

I provide online learning materials through innovative course design and location workshops centred around creative development and personal project making. Since 2010 I've led… More »
