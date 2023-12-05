We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Men of sea

Photo of Andrea Giubelli Andrea Giubelli5 December 2023
0 261

The man and the sea… a hard life, a very hard (and dangerous) work. And sometimes a day of work gives only a couple of tens of euros.

These images show the end of the night of fishing in the sea, when the fishermen are in the harbour, and they are preparing the fish for the markets or are cleaning their boats after the work.
There is not much time for rest; it’s already late, it’s nine o’clock in the morning. And the fisherman has to clean the boat, to repair the nets and to sleep at least a few hours before another night of work in the sea.

November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. A boat of fishermen in the harbour.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. The fishermen are cleaning the nets.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. A fisherwoman with her fish ready for the market.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. The net is drying.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. A fisherman is repairing a net.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. A fisherman is working on his boat.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. Floating buoys for nets on board of fisherman boat.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. Fishermen are preparing the fish for the market.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. Seagulls are flying over the boats.
November 2023. Porto Garibaldi (Ferrara), Italy. A fisherman on his boat after the work.
Photo of Andrea Giubelli

Andrea Giubelli

I’m an italian amateur photographer. I have collaborated with Innovation Norway, Trimaran (France) and some images of my trips were published in several web… More »
