Kindness and compassion for street animals

In the heart of Turkey, Eskisehir, a remarkable bond exists between the people and the street animals that roam its bustling streets. It is a testament to the kindness and compassion that flows through the veins of this vibrant city. Despite their own struggles, the residents have opened their hearts to these furry inhabitants, creating a haven of love and care for them.

Street Cat in Sumer Mahallesi. November, 2019. Eskisehir, Turkey

As one strolls through the city’s streets, it becomes evident that these street animals are not merely tolerated, but truly cherished. Small bowls of fresh water and food can be found on every corner, placed with thoughtfulness and generosity by the locals. These humble offerings provide sustenance and nourishment to these animals, ensuring they never go hungry or thirsty.

But it doesn’t stop there. In Eskisehir, these street animals have found a home amidst the concrete jungle. Makeshift houses, constructed with love and creativity, dot the sidewalks. These cozy shelters provide them with a safe haven from the elements, shielding them from rain, wind, and cold nights.

Owner of 3 Street dogs. January, 2020. Eskisehir, Turkey

What is truly remarkable is the happiness that radiates from these street animals. Their eyes sparkle with gratitude and contentment as they interact with the kind-hearted residents. Dogs, known for their loyalty and protective nature, have found a special place in the hearts of the people. They roam freely, their tails wagging joyfully as they approach passersby, never showing aggression or fear. Instead, they greet each person with a wagging tail and a friendly nudge, reminding us of the power of unconditional love.

Happy couple and tea. June, 2020. Eskisehir, Turkey

It is in Eskisehir that one witnesses a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals. The respect and care shown towards these street animals exemplify the values of empathy and compassion deeply ingrained in the community. This bond transcends societal boundaries and reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect and nurture all living beings.

Porsuk River side. Street Cat. July, 2020. Eskisehir, Turkey

In a world often marred by indifference, Eskisehir stands as a shining example of how love can transform lives. These street animals, once abandoned and forgotten, now thrive amidst the warmth and care bestowed upon them. Eskisehir has become a sanctuary, where the line between human and animal blurs, and where the unconditional love of its residents creates a haven where all creatures, big and small, can find solace and happiness.

No worry. Street Cat. October, 2020. Eskisehir, Turkey

The bridge. Kanlikavak Park. Street dog. October 2020. Eskisehir, Turkey

Help. Owner of 7 Street dogs. Novembet, 2023. Eskisehir, Turkey

The Queen. Street Cat in the jewellery shop. 2020. December, 2023. Eskisehir, Turkey

Warm carpet. Street Cat. December, 2023 Eskisehir, Turkey