Key landmarks in the eternal city

In order to dispel the rumour that Friday 17 November is a particularly inauspicious and unlucky day on which it is better not to do anything, I went for a walk around Rome with my camera and happened upon that writing in English about the fundamental landmarks in the City towards which a seagull seemed to be looking slightly sceptical.
I identified with him and his questioning that it was, who knows why, a fundamental landmark and so, a bit for fun, I put together a few photos taken that day and in the weeks before, proposing some of my own, equally arbitrary, landmarks and the characters that inhabit them.
The result is the small series I present here, made up of images that differ in theme and taken at different times, but which have in common a vaguely absurd air, because the City is strange, and my very private and somewhat unbalanced points of reference are certainly not fundamental: they only propose a politely absurd urban geography.
