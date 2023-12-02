We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Online Photo Exhibition

GAIA by Jaume LLorens

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 2 December 2023
Unveiling the Gaia Harmony by Jaume Llorens: Revitalizing Our Bond with Nature for a Sustainable Planet

Inspired by the visionary hypothesis of James Lovelock and Lynn Margulis, conceptualizing Earth as a singular superorganism, the ongoing Gaia series by Jaume Llorens embarks on a journey to depict the intricate dance between living beings and the planet. This dynamic interplay establishes a self-regulating equilibrium crucial for the survival of our interconnected ecosystem.

Within this series, diptychs emerge as the artistic medium, a fusion of two photographs capturing natural elements from Jaume Llorens’ local environment. Through this unique juxtaposition, a third image materializes, transcending the mere summation of its parts. Drawing inspiration from Ralph Gibson’s ‘Overtone’ concept, these diptychs form new and balanced realities, resonating with the inherent harmony of nature.

Gaia, at its core, is a profound reflection on the urgent necessity to rekindle our neglected connection with nature. It beckons us to become responsible stewards of this magnificent system once again, emphasizing our role in ensuring the sustained survival of our precious planet. Join the Gaia Harmony movement by Jaume Llorens and rediscover the beauty of our interconnected existence.

Online Photo Exhibition: GAIA by Jaume LLorens
© Jaume LLorens
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »
