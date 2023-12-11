Capturing the Essence of Urban Life

We are excited to announce the names of the 25 accomplished photographers recognized in AAP Magazine #36: Street. Hailing from 14 diverse countries across five continents, this global cohort has showcased exceptional talent.

Belfast, Shankill. Girls sitting on the sidewalk of Tennent Street from the series ‘Wee Mcukers – Youth of Belfast’ © Toby Binder / Courtesy All About Photo

Renowned photographer Steve McCurry shares his perspective: “Street photography, in my view, is the art of capturing fleeting moments that are unique and yet convey timeless narratives. It’s a delicate interplay of light and shadow, order and chaos, where the streets transform into a canvas for the human experience. Within each photograph lies an untold story, a glimpse of life suspended in the perpetual rhythm of the urban ballet.”

The selected street images go beyond surface visuals, delivering profound reflections on existence that establish a meaningful connection with viewers, evoking a range of emotions. The volume of high-quality submissions exceeded our expectations, reaffirming the depth and breadth of storytelling through street photography.

The Kiss from the series ‘L.A. Street Photography’ © Julia Dean / Courtesy All About Photo

These chosen images reflect the diverse backgrounds and distinctive approaches of the photographers to the genre. The 25 selected photographers showcase a myriad of talents, displaying a sharp eye for detail, light play, and composition. Through their skill in capturing decisive moments, they graciously invite us to accompany them on their journeys, encouraging us to observe human behavior with a genuine sense of curiosity.

Choosing the winners was an undoubtedly challenging task, given the abundance of remarkable submissions from across the globe. However, we trust that this carefully curated selection will serve as a wellspring of inspiration, offering a glimpse into the creative and captivating world of stolen moments.