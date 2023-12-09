Capital city smoky rainbows

Transiting big city you wake up in the morning when it is cold outside and you see a beautiful sunrise and smoky funnels. Can we stop it to have real rainbows instead of smoky ones? – Yes! But can we deprive regular people from hot running water and make them live in cold houses? – No! Can we do something to change the energy source to be greener? – Yes! Why don’t we try? Our leaders spend so many efforts and resources to achieve some targets, but still regular people life depend on old fashion technologies. Shouldn’t we think about changing priorities?