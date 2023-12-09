We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Capital city smoky rainbows

Photo of Julia Makarova Julia Makarova9 December 2023
0 26
04/12/2023
Chisinau
Moldova

Transiting big city you wake up in the morning when it is cold outside and you see a beautiful sunrise and smoky funnels. Can we stop it to have real rainbows instead of smoky ones? – Yes! But can we deprive regular people from hot running water and make them live in cold houses? – No! Can we do something to change the energy source to be greener? – Yes! Why don’t we try? Our leaders spend so many efforts and resources to achieve some targets, but still regular people life depend on old fashion technologies. Shouldn’t we think about changing priorities?

Photo of Julia Makarova

Julia Makarova

I am from the most beautiful place on the planet, from Odessa. Being person from HR I like all about people (cooking good food,… More »
