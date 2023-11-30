The Li River is a famous river in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, and is also one of the most beautiful rivers in the world. The Li River is located in Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with a total length of 437 kilometers and a drainage area of approximately 13400 square kilometers. The Lijiang River has clear water quality, a winding river channel, and steep karst landforms on both sides of the riverbank. The scenery is magnificent with alternating mountains and rivers. There are many famous peaks along the Li River, known as the “36 Peaks of the Li River”. Among them, Xiangbi Mountain, Fubo Mountain, and Puxianta Mountain are the most representative peaks.

Lijiang River 1-Bamboo Raft – August 2023

The scenery of the Lijiang River varies throughout the four seasons. In spring, everything in the Lijiang River recovers, and flowers and birds sing; in summer, green trees provide shade and are cool and pleasant; in the golden autumn season of the Lijiang River, red leaves cover the mountains; in winter, the mountains and rivers are frozen and vigorous. In order to protect the natural ecological environment of the Li River, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has taken a series of measures. For example, prohibiting industrial and agricultural activities in the Li River, limiting the number of ships in the Li River, and strengthening water patrols.

Lijiang River 2-Navigation Tower – August 2023

Overall, the Li River is renowned for its charming natural landscape and unique geographical features. Tourists can take a boat tour of the Li River, enjoy the magnificent landscape, and experience the wonders of nature. At the same time, in order to protect the ecological environment of the Li River, it is necessary for each and every one of us to make efforts to protect this precious natural resource.

Lijiang River 3- Riverside Households – August 2023

Lijiang River 4 – Scenery of Mountains and Waters – August 2023

Lijiang River 5- Family Pier -August 2023