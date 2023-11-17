Have you seen me?

We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo of Inna Mosina Inna Mosina Follow on X 17 November 2023
15/02/2023
Saratov
Russian Federation

I want my voice to be heard. Because I am not safe in my home (Russia). But I can’t remain silent about important social and political issues.
Propaganda and zombification have led us to disaster. TV justifies any inhumane actions, causes aggression and stupefaction. I am against propaganda, against imposition, against war.
February 22 I have reached the age of Christ . I’m 33. That’s why I used such a crucifixion reference. The pacifist sign is painted on the chest and a crown of thorns made of barbed wire on the head. This is my self-portrait .

Your Topic: War

Tags
Photo of Inna Mosina

Inna Mosina

Conceptual Photographer, inspired by the power of womxn, the fight for freedom and equality. Feminist, Activist. 🏳‍🌈 I don't choose the subjects for my… More »
