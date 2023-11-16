Oppression and internal emigration where even the sky is a crime scene. Isolated hopelessness. Mourning for peace and an elusive ray of hope.
In this photo series, I aimed to express my emotions about the past year and a half of living in Russia and feeling Russian. Through these photos, I sought to free myself, if only a little, from the overwhelming emotions of shame, hopelessness, and occasional hope. I wanted my voice to be heard.
During my time in Russia, I faced persecution from law enforcement agencies due to my anti-war projects. However, it is important for me to have my stance heard, and it is equally important for others in Russia to know that they are not alone. The current criminal regime has a powerful propaganda machine that works tirelessly to divide people and marginalize us for our anti-Putin views.
But there are many of us.