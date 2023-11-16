Oppression and internal emigration where even the sky is a crime scene. Isolated hopelessness. Mourning for peace and an elusive ray of hope.

In this photo series, I aimed to express my emotions about the past year and a half of living in Russia and feeling Russian. Through these photos, I sought to free myself, if only a little, from the overwhelming emotions of shame, hopelessness, and occasional hope. I wanted my voice to be heard.

During my time in Russia, I faced persecution from law enforcement agencies due to my anti-war projects. However, it is important for me to have my stance heard, and it is equally important for others in Russia to know that they are not alone. The current criminal regime has a powerful propaganda machine that works tirelessly to divide people and marginalize us for our anti-Putin views.

But there are many of us.

The first shock, the realization that it’s not going to be like before.

The photo shows a flag with the words “Прекрасное далеко”(A beautiful far away) on it. This is the title of a Soviet children’s song, the lyrics of which do not correspond to what is happening in Russia now. Therefore, the flag is crossed out with the “Canceled” seal. In the background is the heritage of the USSR – an old ruined factory. Downstairs is a suitcase for internal emigration.

October 23, 2023

Because of external isolation, because of guilt, because of not always being treated fairly because of my passport, I feel like this – with a stigma on my forehead that is with me forever.

Self – Portrait, October 23, 2023

