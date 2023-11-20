We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

Bride of the forest

Photo of Ekaterina Kulaeva Ekaterina Kulaeva20 November 2023
14/11/2023
Saint Petersburg
Russian Federation

I was born and grew up in a small village at the foot of the mountain, but at the age of 18 I moved to study and work in a big city. A lot of things here are new to me, interesting, but most of them are frightening, alien, wild and incomprehensible, unusual. I very often want to go home: to my native forest, to my native silence, to my native childhood. I turn inside myself all the time, where all this is vividly and reverently stored. I am becoming the bride of these places. I merge with my memories of my past life. Although I don’t see them, I don’t live there, they will always be in front of my eyes when they are covered by the city bustle.

Ekaterina Kulaeva

I am studying in St. Petersburg at the Department of Cinema and Photography. But I was born and grew up in a small village…
