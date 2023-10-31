We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Wanderland

Wanderland

Photo of Nathanaël Fournier Nathanaël Fournier31 October 2023
0 106

Before being a photographer, I used to walk a lot.
I walked for years on the streets of Lille, the city where I grew up.
I used to write on the walls at night and wander around during the day.
One day I borrowed a point-and-shoot film camera from my girlfriend. I have never stopped photographing since then.

My first works were about walls and graffiti-art.
Soon I got published and I put on my first exhibition.
Then I made a terrific discovery: passers-by in everyday life can become photo subjects!

Nowadays I still work with film cameras and I follow a motto a graffiti-artist once told me: “make it simple and efficient”.
I truly believe it’s about being aware of what is around me and who.
As I barely ever use cropping, a lot of the films I shoot end up being thrown away.
Some others are still waiting in a big pile.

This set of photographs is about these last 10 years of roaming the streets in France and in Belgium.
I’m living in a great country called Wanderland.

On the train from Lille to Paris . France 2016
On the plane 2019 / Aubusson, France 2020
Brussels, Belgium 2015
Montpellier, France 2021
Lille, France 2016
Florac, France 2019
Châtillon, France 2021 / Die, France 2020
Lille, France 2015
Dunkirk train station, France 2019
Liege, Belgium 2013
Photo of Nathanaël Fournier

Nathanaël Fournier

Born in 1982 in the North of France. I'm now living in the Creuse countryside still looking for everyday moments and streetlife.
