Before being a photographer, I used to walk a lot.
I walked for years on the streets of Lille, the city where I grew up.
I used to write on the walls at night and wander around during the day.
One day I borrowed a point-and-shoot film camera from my girlfriend. I have never stopped photographing since then.
My first works were about walls and graffiti-art.
Soon I got published and I put on my first exhibition.
Then I made a terrific discovery: passers-by in everyday life can become photo subjects!
Nowadays I still work with film cameras and I follow a motto a graffiti-artist once told me: “make it simple and efficient”.
I truly believe it’s about being aware of what is around me and who.
As I barely ever use cropping, a lot of the films I shoot end up being thrown away.
Some others are still waiting in a big pile.
This set of photographs is about these last 10 years of roaming the streets in France and in Belgium.
I’m living in a great country called Wanderland.