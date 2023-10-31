Before being a photographer, I used to walk a lot.

I walked for years on the streets of Lille, the city where I grew up.

I used to write on the walls at night and wander around during the day.

One day I borrowed a point-and-shoot film camera from my girlfriend. I have never stopped photographing since then.

My first works were about walls and graffiti-art.

Soon I got published and I put on my first exhibition.

Then I made a terrific discovery: passers-by in everyday life can become photo subjects!

Nowadays I still work with film cameras and I follow a motto a graffiti-artist once told me: “make it simple and efficient”.

I truly believe it’s about being aware of what is around me and who.

As I barely ever use cropping, a lot of the films I shoot end up being thrown away.

Some others are still waiting in a big pile.

This set of photographs is about these last 10 years of roaming the streets in France and in Belgium.

I’m living in a great country called Wanderland.

On the train from Lille to Paris . France 2016

On the plane 2019 / Aubusson, France 2020

Brussels, Belgium 2015

Montpellier, France 2021

Lille, France 2016

Florac, France 2019

Châtillon, France 2021 / Die, France 2020

Lille, France 2015

Dunkirk train station, France 2019