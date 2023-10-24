We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
The recovery of a peatland

Photo of Hieu Tran Hieu Tran24 October 2023
15/10/2023
Kien Giang
Viet Nam

Located 60km away from Rach Gia city, Kien Giang province, Vietnam is the U Minh Thuong Mangroves (means the upper part of U Minh region, the lower part is in Ca Mau province).
In March 2002, the driest time of the year when all the water canals ran out of water, the mangroves unfortunately caught fire. The underground peatland burnt for months and caused great losses to the diversity of the ecosystem here. Twenty years later, the land becomes a symbol of recovering and a great place for ecotourism.

