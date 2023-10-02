The razor blades

The series entitled “The Blades” marked a significant stage in my life, but I am convinced that today, I could further deepen it. Throughout my artistic research, I have often been drawn to the combination of two images, symbolizing duality and photographic metaphors. In this series, I decided to associate a razor blade with an image, creating a kind of haunting melody, similar to a disc jockey manipulating vinyl records with precision.

This association goes beyond mere visual materialization. It promises a story, a silent narrative that can be interpreted in various ways. Indeed, the image does not possess words, but it paves the way for a multitude of interpretations. Behind each image lies a multiple and complex story. Ultimately, it is you, as you contemplate it, who will give the image amplification and personal meaning.

This artistic approach raises philosophical questionings. By associating – a sharp object, potentially dangerous – with an image, I question the power of visual representation and its influence on our perception of reality. The image thus becomes a revealer of the self, a means to confront our relationship with life and our current concerns.

By considering this series as a tool for personal development, I nurture the idea that photography has the power to reveal aspects of ourselves that we may not consciously perceive. It allows us to delve into the depths of our being, to discover our fears, desires, and contradictions. Ultimately, it invites us to introspection, to an inner journey that leads us to better understand and flourish as individuals.

In this perspective, I therefore consider the photographic apparatus not only as a technical instrument for capturing images, but also as a spiritual and philosophical tool that prompts us to explore our identity and our place in the world. It offers us the possibility to communicate our emotions, questionings, and aspirations in a symbolic manner, thus enabling a deep connection with ourselves and with others.

All things desire their complement; the positive necessarily attracts the negative, the inward angle calls forth the protruding angle. Renan, The Future of Science, 1890, p. 524.

Are we always aware of the sharp aspects of our existence? Or have we adapted to the protruding angles that, day after day, corrupt our lives? Therefore, the question becomes: how can we consciously push away the sharp aspects of our lives? One of the answers may lie in the role of art and photography as a revealer of our inner selves. With the camera, we can use our gaze and sensitivity to capture the moments and emotions that surround us. But beyond mere image capture, photography can also invite us to take a closer look at the protruding angles of our existence and tame them.

Marseille_France

Paris_France

Paris_France

Engraving, unknown seaport, unknown date

Turku_Finland_2011

Turku_Finland_2011

Arles_France_2015