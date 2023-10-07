My work “Rejected items in a second life” is the digital equivalent of my earlier works with analog film. Continuing my idea of using cheap cameras and lenses (and taking advantage of their flaws), in this case I used an old digital camera with an old, low quality digital lens on it.

Trying to combine my two hobbies: walk and photography, I strolled and strolled for hours in order to locate the images I was looking for. Pieces of letters, torn posters and even a rejected mask, became the heroes of my short stories. Destroyed by the elements and relocated either accidentally or by me, they got a second life as parts of my photos. No more informative or useful – to anyone else but me – they became heroes of the dark, surreal and poetical short stories I try to create.

I want the photos of this project to make the viewers recall the tales of their childhood and remind them of the strange creatures those tales were making them imagine. If we consider a photo as a slice of reality, I want this slice to be as surreal as life itself can be.

november 2014

Unknown , scanned negative

october 2015

may 2012

may 2012