Looking a little sideways

Some time ago, talking to a good friend of mine, who is also a photographer, he pointed out to me that often in my photographs the subject was a bit off to the side, not in a central position, or from behind, or lost in a background full of details that weakened it.
I thought it was a weakness in my composition, or that my haste to shoot sometimes impaired the correct position of the subject, and I tried to correct what seemed to be a flaw.
And I found that it was not, the front view or the subject face and centre, except in rare cases, are not for me.
My personal way of relating to the images I see and reproduce photographically is a bit more transversal in the choice of subjects and the way I render them: that slight sense of strangeness, incompleteness, or incongruity, which are the real subject of many of my photos, are not best rendered with a central perspective.
Without forcing it, however, I do not like misplaced drooping lines or unnecessarily slanted photographs, I prefer to play on the somewhat unbalanced alternation of solids and voids, on the cut and the off-centre or unusual position of the subject.
The photographs I present here, taken at different times and places, and without a precise unifying theme, seem to me to be an example of how even a slightly sideways glance can capture subtle atmospheres.