2024 Getxophoto Open Call

Photo of Lucia Janto Lucia Janto23 October 2023
Getxophoto’s Open Call provides an opportunity for visual artists and photographers from all over the world to exhibit their work at the next edition of Getxophoto, to be hed in June 2024. The theme to be addressed in the 18th edition is “Play”.

The jury, made up of Arianna Rinaldo (independent curator, photography consultant, freelance photo editor, Milan), Ana Casas Broda (co-director of the independent photography platform Hydra, CDMX), Irene de Mendoza (artistic director of Foto Colectania Foundation, Barcelona) and María Ptqk (independent curator, cultural researcher and curator of Getxophoto Festival, Bilbao), will select 12 shortlist projects and 3 winners. The latter will be part of the Getxophoto 2024 programme.

The winning artists will benefit from:
· An exhibition at Getxophoto Festival together with renowned contemporary visual artists
· 400€ fee as participant of Getxophoto Festival
· Accomodation for 2 nights during the Opening Week plus a travel support (up to 150€)
· National and international press exposure
· Inclusion in the Festival’s programme and publication
· The possibility to connect with other professionals during the Opening week

  • Dead line: 11/20/2023 (m/d/y)
© Emanuele Binetti
