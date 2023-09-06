There is a man watching a woman getting dressed year after year.

She appears to be trapped in a palace or castle, waking up and getting ready for her day.

In a sense of normalcy and routine, Alice is waking up in the morning,

playing with shadows and sunbeams,

as she walks around her room or reaches the floor from her bed.

She is naked, her hair is rolling down her breast,

with an intentional eroticism that takes part in that private place,

before going out to every day life.

This song is inspired by Nick Cave’s “Watching Alice”:

“Watching Alice dressing in her room

is so depressing, it’s cruel”

is a sentence that describes a voyeuristic feeling

and resembles the meaning of these pictures.

The man is a silent presence conveying a feeling of despair

for a state of grace passing by,

evoking a sense of transience and the fleeting nature of beauty and freedom.

In this ritual day after day,

in that very special moment that should never end,

while nudity means intimacy, but emancipation also.

This story is about a precious state of grace that is going to last,

until the two connected beings will be in that room,

oblivious and far from what’s outside.

Hide from the Sun

Unseen

The Becoming

Dark Room

Sunbeams and Shadows

Garters

Wake up

Closer

Stretching