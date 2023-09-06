We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Intimacy

Watching Alice

Photo of Gianluca Riggi Gianluca Riggi6 September 2023
There is a man watching a woman getting dressed year after year.
She appears to be trapped in a palace or castle, waking up and getting ready for her day.
In a sense of normalcy and routine, Alice is waking up in the morning,
playing with shadows and sunbeams,
as she walks around her room or reaches the floor from her bed.
She is naked, her hair is rolling down her breast,
with an intentional eroticism that takes part in that private place,
before going out to every day life.
This song is inspired by Nick Cave’s “Watching Alice”:

“Watching Alice dressing in her room
is so depressing, it’s cruel”

is a sentence that describes a voyeuristic feeling
and resembles the meaning of these pictures.
The man is a silent presence conveying a feeling of despair
for a state of grace passing by,
evoking a sense of transience and the fleeting nature of beauty and freedom.
In this ritual day after day,
in that very special moment that should never end,
while nudity means intimacy, but emancipation also.
This story is about a precious state of grace that is going to last,
until the two connected beings will be in that room,
oblivious and far from what’s outside.

Hide from the Sun
Unseen
The Becoming
Dark Room
Sunbeams and Shadows
Garters
Wake up
Closer
Stretching
Cruel Game
Tags
Photo of Gianluca Riggi

Gianluca Riggi

I'm a photographer and videographer from Italy. I shoot a wide variety of subjects, trying to stop moments and sensations in a search that presents various contaminations, from painting to music and cinema too, with predilection for dreamlike dimensions and spaces where nature takes over. I observe reality through what I like to call "the eyes of the child", letting myself be amazed by everything I meet and that makes me fantasize. I am interested in an "emotional" type of photo, a kind of image capable to tell a story, communicate or stir a mood, evoke memories or an unexpected rapture. I am passionate about people, their experience, what they convey. I love to focus on the little shades that make every human being unique.
