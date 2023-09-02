We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Urban Visions

Photo of Maurizio Sartoretto Maurizio Sartoretto Follow on Twitter 2 September 2023
0 152

Urban areas are places of perennial contradictions, which nevertheless offer elements of extraordinary interest and visual impact.
For a photographer, the ideas are inexhaustible, from architecture to photo street, the urban element continually offers subjects and objects for different interpretations.
Among the many possible interpretations, in these images minimalism has been chosen as the common thread, the search for details conjugated through geometric shapes, colors, patterns and pure graphics.
Seen through the “frame” of the objective, extrapolated from their general context, these details acquire their own identity, an interpretation of the reality that surrounds us that can be read in various ways, offering another perspective of the urban scenario.

Castelfranco Veneto (TV) / 2015-10-11
Padova / 2015-12-10
Castelfranco Veneto (TV) / 2015-11-29
Castelfranco Veneto (TV) / 2015-10-11
Campodarsego (PD) / 2015-11-07
Loreggia (PD) / 2015-11-07
Silea (TV) / 2016-02-11
Padova / 2015-10-08
Padova / 2015-10-08
Padova / 2015-10-08
Tags
Photo of Maurizio Sartoretto Maurizio Sartoretto Follow on Twitter 2 September 2023
0 152
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Maurizio Sartoretto

Maurizio Sartoretto

I started photographing in 1981, creating images for catalogues, magazines, calendars and books, as well as exhibitions and personal projections. My work then turned to travel reportage with the publication of a series of photo books. In addition to this, I work on social and current events concerning the territory in which I live. I regularly teach Photography Courses and Workshops.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Street Photo – annual photo…

22 February 2019

NML Collective | The Greenhouse…

28 May 2013

Giada Archidi | Eastern market

23 November 2011

The feeling of being slightly…

5 August 2022

Professional website for your portfolio.

Get a demo
Check Also
Close
Back to top button