We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

Tribal Children

Photo of Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi10 September 2023
0 51
16/11/2020
Purulia
India

The photo was captured in a remote tribal village of Purulia district of the state of West Bengal, India. When I was there to cover a local festival, these children were standing in front of a mud house decorated with beautiful paintings on the occasion of the festival. To see their innocent faces, I decided to shoot. When I became ready to shoot, I saw they had become alert. But I had no option and pressed the shutter. After pressing the shutter, they became very curious to see their photo and happy to see them digitally.

Tags
Photo of Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi10 September 2023
0 51
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Shaibal Nandi

Shaibal Nandi

I am an amateur photographer and have taken it as a passion. I practice photography for last 2 years seriously beside my profession as an Administrator in govt. sector. I like street, people's photography and try to cover social/cultural/ religious events of my country. Love to listen music, watching movies and travel.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Me and Maa

18 February 2016

The days of Salvation

19 June 2017

Celebration of Gajan Festival in…

30 May 2022

Bonam for Mahankali

21 September 2017

Professional website for your portfolio.

Get a demo
Check Also
Close
Back to top button