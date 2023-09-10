Tribal Children

The photo was captured in a remote tribal village of Purulia district of the state of West Bengal, India. When I was there to cover a local festival, these children were standing in front of a mud house decorated with beautiful paintings on the occasion of the festival. To see their innocent faces, I decided to shoot. When I became ready to shoot, I saw they had become alert. But I had no option and pressed the shutter. After pressing the shutter, they became very curious to see their photo and happy to see them digitally.