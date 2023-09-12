To cut a long story short…

Adolescence is often known as a time of “emotional turmoil” when pre-teens and teens are more prone to addictions and anxiety disorders. To add fuel to this fire, children, who are now digital natives, have started living in the make-believe world of Instagram reels, and Facebook Live where everything seems statuesque, radiant and ravishing. Young lasses who have barely crossed the school gates are smitten with the handsome lads barely the same age, they flee, and tie the knot at an early age with a happily-ever-after Instagram reel. Barely a few months into their “not-so-fairy-tale” like marriage, they are blessed with a child and after that the rollercoaster ride starts; fights…financial crunch…abuse and then suddenly the girl discovers that the man of her dreams(as he promised to be in the reel) has left her…crestfallen, woebegone, despondent.