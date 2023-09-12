We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

To cut a long story short…

Photo of Debiprasad Mukherjee Debiprasad Mukherjee12 September 2023
12/11/2019
South 24 Parganas
India

Adolescence is often known as a time of “emotional turmoil” when pre-teens and teens are more prone to addictions and anxiety disorders. To add fuel to this fire, children, who are now digital natives, have started living in the make-believe world of Instagram reels, and Facebook Live where everything seems statuesque, radiant and ravishing. Young lasses who have barely crossed the school gates are smitten with the handsome lads barely the same age, they flee, and tie the knot at an early age with a happily-ever-after Instagram reel. Barely a few months into their “not-so-fairy-tale” like marriage, they are blessed with a child and after that the rollercoaster ride starts; fights…financial crunch…abuse and then suddenly the girl discovers that the man of her dreams(as he promised to be in the reel) has left her…crestfallen, woebegone, despondent.

Photo of Debiprasad Mukherjee

Debiprasad Mukherjee

Debiprasad, 1982, is an Indian freelance documentary photographer currently based out of London. He strongly believes that as a documentary photographer, it is his responsibility to showcase the social changes and its impact on human race and he is committed to leverage photography as the most powerful tool to capture the social changes & behaviors across the globe over the years.
