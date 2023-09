the cure for pain

I found

inside my cavernous but lucid dreams.

Tonight,

while comfortably resting

at the bottom of old things,

no longer needy of your frozen love

and

stripped of shallow ardour of unbrave’,

I stretch my arms…

and falling deeper to my knees

I merge with howling wind

to firmly face,

the running, fluid moon

in its relentless grit

for shedding light

on wounds I am yet to meet.