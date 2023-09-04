As Troy Warriors, perverse calories

hide inside aromatic chocolates with horsey figures,

bleeding stakes, unlucky lobsters, and pedigree wines.

It’s a plot to enlarge my vulnerable stomach,

destroy my heart, wreck my figure, and crush my skinny self-esteem.

Exercise, says my doctor, go on a diet, whispers my wife

change your attitude, prescribes my therapist.

But there is a perverse conspiracy, the food pushers

attacks my feeble willpower with tasty commercials,

All they care about is gobbling my bank account.