Perverse calories

Carlos Ponce Melendez4 September 2023
As Troy Warriors, perverse calories
hide inside aromatic chocolates with horsey figures,
bleeding stakes, unlucky lobsters, and pedigree wines.

It’s a plot to enlarge my vulnerable stomach,
destroy my heart, wreck my figure, and crush my skinny self-esteem.

Exercise, says my doctor, go on a diet, whispers my wife
change your attitude, prescribes my therapist.

But there is a perverse conspiracy, the food pushers
attacks my feeble willpower with tasty commercials,
All they care about is gobbling my bank account.

A Broken Man, © Carlos Ponce Melendez
Carlos Ponce Melendez

Carlos Ponce Melendez

Carlos Ponce-Meléndez poems have appeared in The Dreamcatcher, The Poet, Voices Along the River, Desahogate, Small Brushes, The Texas Observer, El Angel, Celebrate, several anthologies and numerous Spanish magazines. He also teaches creative writing at schools and community centers.
