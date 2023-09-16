We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Nouveau Terrain

Photo of Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik16 September 2023
“Nouveau Terrain” is a disquieting photography series visually contemplating current vast political turbulence in Israel.
The current photography series depicts studio still life installations, burdened by chaos, lack of order, surreal landscapes and creatures, eventually fascinating, all searching for reasoning. An outcome of harsh prompted volcanic internal political eruption. It is a journey via photography through peculiar, possibly irrational terrain for the crucial wakening of mindfulness and protest!

Nouveau Terrain 01
Nouveau Terrain 02
Nouveau Terrain 03
Nouveau Terrain 04
Nouveau Terrain 05
Nouveau Terrain 06
Nouveau Terrain 07
Nouveau Terrain 08
Nouveau Terrain 09
Nouveau Terrain 10
Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik

Brief biography of project authors: Eran Gilat and Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat is a neuroscientist and fine art photographer. Eran is engaged for many years in fine art photography. His ‘Life Science’ "still life" project was vastly presented in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and museums around the world. The study was published by numerous platforms, such as world photography magazines, newspapers and wired media platforms. ‘Life Science’ Photography book was generously published by Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg. Sefi Sendik is an artist and entrepreneur. Sefi's art is presented by YAIR Art Gallery of Tel Aviv, Israel. His work is characterized by the use of diverse materials, and the mixtures of colors, textures, and structures. This allows him to create works that presents the dialectic between the intensity and the restraint, between the random and the intent, and between destruction and construction. cientist (Neurobiology) and Artist (Photography)
