“Nouveau Terrain” is a disquieting photography series visually contemplating current vast political turbulence in Israel.
The current photography series depicts studio still life installations, burdened by chaos, lack of order, surreal landscapes and creatures, eventually fascinating, all searching for reasoning. An outcome of harsh prompted volcanic internal political eruption. It is a journey via photography through peculiar, possibly irrational terrain for the crucial wakening of mindfulness and protest!
“Nouveau Terrain” is a disquieting photography series visually contemplating current vast political turbulence in Israel.
Professional website for your portfolio.