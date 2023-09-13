Mounting the Scaffold

I’ve long had a fondness for shooting scaffolding – lovely stuff! Brings texture to images.

Photography is ultimately concerned with capturing and preserving transient moments – the ephemeral. As a place in constant flux, full of ephemera and the ephemeral, the city has long been an important site for photographers. So, I’ve often thought it strange how our built environment, and the recording of it, has changed in new and evocative ways through accessible technologies, yet scaffolding, symbolic almost as a device for transforming function into beauty, has been used in much the same way down the ages. From the early cave painters through various ancient civilizations, its form and construction, from wooden to modular, has remained simple.

Orange, 2019.

Turnmill, 2018.

Cannon, 2019.

Fulcrum, 2018.

Liverpool, 2021.

Leadenhall, 2018.

Leicester, 2022.