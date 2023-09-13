We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Mounting the Scaffold

I’ve long had a fondness for shooting scaffolding – lovely stuff! Brings texture to images.
Photography is ultimately concerned with capturing and preserving transient moments – the ephemeral. As a place in constant flux, full of ephemera and the ephemeral, the city has long been an important site for photographers. So, I’ve often thought it strange how our built environment, and the recording of it, has changed in new and evocative ways through accessible technologies, yet scaffolding, symbolic almost as a device for transforming function into beauty, has been used in much the same way down the ages. From the early cave painters through various ancient civilizations, its form and construction, from wooden to modular, has remained simple.

Orange, 2019.
Turnmill, 2018.
Cannon, 2019.
Fulcrum, 2018.
Liverpool, 2021.
Leadenhall, 2018.
Leicester, 2022.
Gentlemans Walk, 2019.
Born in Scotland, he has shown in festivals and group shows internationally as well as in galleries in the UK, US, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Spain. A Juror’s Pick in the LensCulture Street Photography Awards, 2017, he won the Best Series award at Streetfoto, San Francisco, as well as being the series winner in the 13th Pollux Awards, Street category in 2019. He is a member of iN-PUBLiC.
