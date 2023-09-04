Insignificance; to make its presence felt

Of all the characteristics of the modern world, crises, contradictions, oppositions, intersections… what impresses me the most is the insignificance… Cornelius Kastoriadis

Phenomenal?

Subjective?

I wonder!

Can you create something when you don’t think it’s important?

Can you move away from what we call “objectively” important topics such as social, philosophical, research, etc. and work with the lack of the quality of the important?

Can insignificance be interpreted via visual arts?

Do our insignificant choices and our insignificant actions outline our personality?

Αre they what define us?

What I understand is that something that may be important to me, may not be to others. In other words, things that I notice through some small details such as sensitivity, nostalgia, poetry, enhanced painting etc. may be invisible to someone else.

With this series of photographs, the (apparent) insignificance depicted in part of the image or in the whole, tries to highlight the concept of the insignificant in order to make its presence felt and perhaps understand any of its meaning, which is subjectively distinct.

Many times I have the need to leave behind, even for a while, topics that trouble me and focus on simple everyday issues, events… on Insignificances, which in the end are my interiority, my subjectivity, my experiences… my own human insignificance, to thus unintentionally create a new reality or better consciousness that I feel the need to share, with the expectation of understanding.

In this search I find how the question, “what is unimportant?” it simultaneously contains the dilemma … “and which is important?”

In this thematic, I always had the difficulty of deciding whether this image is related to the “idea” of the insignificant, since its peculiarity lies in the subjective dimension of the concept of importance.

But our obsessions, our whims, the views we have of things, are the “insignificances” that distinguish one from the other, after all!!

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;

Insignificance;