For Inde(s) au pluriel, we have chosen to present six of the gallery’s photographers, including previously unpublished works by William Klein, Bernard Plossu, Marc Riboud and Denis Roche, and two guests Françoise Nuñez (represented by Camera Obscura) and Raghu Rai* (Indian photographer represented by Magnum).

All give free rein to their perception, without protocol or premeditated program. Their photography rooted in the stakes of the act.

Our exhibition will feature a dialogue between each photographer’s deep time and his or her poetry. The result will be a kaleidoscopic vision of a country that has fascinated an entire generation.

*In 2019, Raghu Rai is the winner of the 1st Prix de Photographie de l’Académie des beaux-arts – William Klein.

Photo Exhibition: Inde(s) au pluriel – Serge Clément, William Klein, Baudoin Lotin, Françoise Nuñez, Bernard Plossu, Raghu Rai, Marc Riboud, Denis Roche

Dates: from September 16 to December 30, 2023. Wednesday to Saturday, 2pm to 7pm, and by appointment outside these hours.

Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère (38 rue Burdeau, Lyon 69001, France), GoogleMap

© Raghu Rai / Magnum Photos – Procession at Mahakumbh, Allahabad, 2001 | Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère