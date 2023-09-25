Hellenic divertissement on the theme of Hades

Travelling in Greece this summer, I happened upon the Museum of the Royal Macedonian Tombs in Verghina, near Thessaloniki, and what better place to start comparing “Le morte stagioni, e la presente e viva e il suon di lei (…)”?

So I started to put together a few images, between classical reminiscences and a pleasantly scrappy modernity, joking about the theme of Hades.

A theme that is well present in the darkness of the tomb of Philip II of Macedon, but which in various forms can also be found, with a little imagination, outside, in the everyday life of a world that apparently denies its existence, condemned to conform to an eternal youth, in the infinite and reassuring present of advertising images.

And instead, doing all the superstitions of the case, it would be good to do some thinking about our impermanence and that of our world in general, perhaps joking about it a little with a mixture of lightness and slight melancholy.

What I present here are images of travel then, of holidays and the sea in many cases, but with an undertone I hope.

Restless sunset: is it Charon’s ship glimpsed on the horizon? Nikis Waterfront, Thessaloniki (Greece), August 9th 2023.

The Aegean Sea teems with the shadows of sailors, warriors, tourists. Kriaritsi beach, Kalamitsion (Greece), August 11th 2023.

Cerberus’great grandson stands guard over souvenirs. Museum of the Macedonian Royal Tombs, Verghinà (Greece) August 9th 2023.

Waiting room for invisibles. Museum of the Macedonian Royal Tombs, Verghinà (Greece), August 9th 2023.

Contemporary shadows admire Persephone’s abduction. Museum of the Macedonian Royal Tombs, Verghinà (Greece), August 9th 2023.

Persephone, now aged, welcomes tourists to Hades. Museum of the Macedonian Royal Tombs, Verghinà (Greece), August 9th 2023.

Small Garden of Heroes. Leucou Pirgou Square, Thessaloniki (Greece), August 9th 2023.

Otherworldly light. Kalamitsion countryside (Greece), August 11th 2023.

“L’ora che volge al disio, e a naviganti ‘ntenerisce l’core (…)”. Sithonia Cape (Greece), August 13th 2023.