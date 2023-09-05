We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Giorgio Gerardi 5 September 2023
The series I am presenting is part of the Details Project. The images were created from a single photograph taken on the darkened wall of a fireplace in a Venetian palace.

The original image was manipulated using digital graphic software. I isolated specific details and enlarged them. My focus lies in discovering the distinctions—the divergent final images—within the repetitions of the initial snapshot. This concept forms the underlying thread that unites the entire project.

Within these series, recognizing the original subject becomes a challenge, as the details assume a life of their own. My intention is not solely to replicate the actual object; rather, I aim for the outcome to comprise an arrangement of shapes and colors that personally resonate with me.

Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021
I live in Italy, in Favaro Veneto (Venice). Around the age of twenty, I approached the study of the History of Art, as an autodidact, and I began my personal photographic research. I got fascinated by the artistic Avant-garde of the late Nineteenth and early Twentieth centuries, and also the artistic currents of Minimalism and Conceptual Art. All these artistic phenomena attracted me mostly because they focused on the analysis of the visual medium, than to the staging of reality and its representation, as the history of Art and Photography had instead accustomed us. In recent years, I have focused on some details of the environment around me: clouds, leaves and trees, and everyday objects that you daily have under your eyes.
