The series I am presenting is part of the Details Project. The images were created from a single photograph taken on the darkened wall of a fireplace in a Venetian palace.

The original image was manipulated using digital graphic software. I isolated specific details and enlarged them. My focus lies in discovering the distinctions—the divergent final images—within the repetitions of the initial snapshot. This concept forms the underlying thread that unites the entire project.

Within these series, recognizing the original subject becomes a challenge, as the details assume a life of their own. My intention is not solely to replicate the actual object; rather, I aim for the outcome to comprise an arrangement of shapes and colors that personally resonate with me.

Fireplace, Venice, 16/10/2021

