Choice conflict

Photo of Ruslan Morozov Ruslan Morozov9 September 2023
0 118

It is very difficult for us to make a choice! In 2020, there were regional elections in Ukraine and people chose one of the many candidates. But we are being substituted with those candidates who are not suitable for the management and welfare of ordinary people, the workers who build this state and develop it. We must vote for those who do not suit us. But there are brave people who oppose this injustice.

So this brave woman who went into conflict with the authorities and did not want to vote for those who were offered to her! She just crossed out and crumpled the ballot!

Why did I publicize this report!? Yes, because people are very passive when it comes to important choices in their lives! So many people do not come to vote on election day and think that nothing depends on their vote! And if everyone thinks so, then definitely nothing will happen for the better!

With these photographs, I wanted to show the world of how sometimes you need to defend your rights! Even when you’re being cornered, you can still boldly express your position like the woman who just crumpled her ballot did! She did not agree that she was cornered by those candidates who did not suit her! We are often left with no choice in life! But we humans must always fight for our lives!

An observer who keeps order at the electoral site.
Employees of the election commission who issue ballots.
A brave voter who did not like the candidates from the selected list.
The voter in anger crumpled up the ballot and threw it into the ballot box.
Calling the police for violation of the rules by a voter in an elective precinct.
A loud argument and the anger of a voter who does not agree with what is presented to him.
Bold and disrespectful pushing the voter out of the polling station! The voter is pushed sharply in the back.
Police record and identify voter for further investigation.
The voter was not afraid of the police and stands proudly in the courtyard of the polling station.
Ballot box with ballots. End of Election Day.
Photo of Ruslan Morozov

Ruslan Morozov

Born in the city of Izmail, Odessa region, Ukraine. I work as a photographer in the local newspaper "Courier of the Week". I became interested in photography in 2015. I held photo exhibitions in my hometown! Participated in the International Photo Contest "International Photography Awards" and won first place in the subcategory people/lifestyle! I like taking pictures on philosophical topics.
