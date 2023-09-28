We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
A tranquil dream

Photo of Subhajit Naskar Subhajit Naskar28 September 2023
0 170
26/09/2023
Kolkata
India

In the heart of a verdant realm, where emerald leaves entwine,
There dwells a girl named Aranyani, a guardian divine.
She strides through the wilderness, her spirit fierce and bold,
A protector of the jungle, a story yet untold.

With every step, she echoes the secrets of the land,
Her love for nature’s wonders, like grains of golden sand.
She fights the monstrous tides of change, a climate warrior’s stand,
To shield this sacred haven, held gently in her hand.

But in the moon’s soft glow, her heart bears a silent fear,
That those who crave dominion may draw ever near.
For the jungle’s beauty, in its majesty and grace,
Could fall into the wrong hands, a perilous embrace.

Yet, Aranyani’s resolve remains steadfast and strong,
Her love for this wild kingdom, a timeless, endless song.
She’ll guard it with her every breath, her spirit’s soaring flight,
The jungle’s protector, under the stars’ gentle light.

With the wind as her ally, the trees as her guide,
Aranyani will stand, with nature by her side.
A girl of strength and purpose, in her eyes, a fervent gleam,
She’ll ensure this precious jungle remains a tranquil dream.

Tags
Photo of Subhajit Naskar

Subhajit Naskar

(1992), I’m a Kolkata Based Freelance Photographer and blogger. I love to capture every little emotion through my lens. The ever flowing stream of human emotions have had always moved me from inside. For me, raw emotions are much alluring than any other power or construct.
