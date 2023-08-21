We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Stories

The Unspoken Emotions

Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva Ekaterina Soloveva21 August 2023
0 174

It’s extremely difficult to explain such feelings as loneliness, sorrow, fragility, downfall, and abashment. They reside deep within the human soul, intertwined like the threads of a complex tapestry, each emotion leaving its mark. These poignant sentiments are captured in frozen moments of time.

Loneliness, August, 2021

A vast salt lake stretches out to the horizon. Its desolate expanse mirrors the ache of loneliness. The isolation is palpable, the silence deafening. Mighty tree lies fallen, its colossal trunk bearing a gaping hole. Life once vibrant and full of grandeur, now reduced to fragmented remnants.

Fragility, August, 2022

Football goal evokes a profound sense of downfall, as if the dreams and aspirations that once soared high have now been extinguished – a solitary testament to faded glory and forgotten triumphs.An abandoned building expose the vulnerability of human endeavors, reminding of the transient nature of power and pride. The tree’s branches reach out like outstretched arms, seeking support and understanding that is no longer there.

Sorrow, August, 2022

These emotions are intricately woven into the fabric of our existence. Loneliness, sorrow, fragility, downfall, and abashment are part of the human condition, experienced by each of us in our own unique way.

Downfall, Febrary, 2023
Abashment, November,2022
Unbearable heaviness, June,2022
Tags
Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva Ekaterina Soloveva21 August 2023
0 174
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva

Ekaterina Soloveva

I'm an art photographer. I took up photography as an adult. The range of my interests lies in such topics as memory, historical heritage and identity.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The old lady

The old lady at No.…

24 April 2021

Do not lock children in…

24 September 2021

This is the story of…

30 November 2020

Use your Illusions

29 March 2016

Professional website for your portfolio.

Get a demo
Check Also
Close
Back to top button