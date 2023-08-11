Surreal games

The images that make up this work, taken at different times and in different places, are united by a playful, light-hearted and slightly surreal atmosphere.

At a time that is in many ways worrying and full of war clamour on the one hand, and of alarms God knows how real and justified, but reiterated and trivialised to such an extent that they lose their effectiveness on the other, I have deliberately amused myself by putting together these disenchanted images with some surreal vein in the composition or title.

In the end, we are all travelling in a carefree manner towards the end of our time, and with a shrug of the shoulders towards the various Cassandras prophesying the fall of Troy, we are heading, as individuals and as a collectivity towards the same.

So why not sneer at this slight ambiguity between what we do not want to see and what transpires as a glimmer of the absurd, from one photo to the last?

Christo stopped at Cinecittà. Rome, Viale S. Giovanni Bosco, February 1st 2023.

Timberland: a metaphisical question. Rome, Piazza Pio XII, February 8th 2023.

“Quel che s’avanza è uno strano soldato (…)” . Rome, Via Belsiana, March 13th 2023.

Sorry, but I didn’t understand a thing. Rome, Maxxi museum, March 16th 2023.

Equivocal indication. Rome, Viale delle Mura Aurelie, March 23th 2023.

The untouchable Mother Teresa and he. Rome, Borgo Pio, April 19th 2023.

Agro Romano: sheep with every comfort. Rome, Via Cassia, April 26th 2023.

Chalk and masks. Rome, Via Torino, May 4th 2023.

Suppositories, (The Fatal Eggs). Palestrina (RM), Museo Archeologico, July 2nd 2023.