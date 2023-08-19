We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Sick Bacchus: Luxury and the death-drive

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler19 August 2023
“Capital is an abstract parasite, an insatiable vampire and zombie-maker; but the living flesh it converts into dead labor is ours, and the zombies it makes are us.”

Mark Fisher, Capitalist Realism
MKA-2023-08-01-01.jpg; Portrait of Violetta Bacchus, Mayfair, London, UK

Our wounds are invisible. They devour and lay waste to us. Consumerism’s death-drive creates a deadening of affect; there’s no room for human feelings in its ideology of materialism, competition, and envy. Consumerist-societies create a shared fantasy of fulfilment synonymous with luxury products; real or fake, and available to everyone. Inanimate objects act as dead signifiers of our desires. Fixated on them, we lose our identity and connection to others, yet our greatest desire is to be recognised, to be seen by another human being; to be loved. Artificial wealth conceals artificial scarcity, and social relations become hollowed out; as a result, one third of the world’s population has mental illnesses. We’re murdering each other’s empathy. Yet within ourselves is the highest value, the simple fact of being. No expensive facade will give meaning to our lives.

New Bond Street, Louis Vuitton Store, London, UK
New Bond Street, Louis Vuitton Store, London, UK
Vintage Chanel Bag, Mayfair, London, UK
Vintage Chanel Bag, Mayfair, London, UK
Duke Street, St. James’s, London, UK
Photo of Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler is photographer and film director known for her challenging and provocative photography and experimental films. Her works have shown in hundreds of film festivals, art museums and galleries worldwide. In 2018 she was nominated to a Hundred Heroines - The Royal Photographic Society's Award. She is currently working on her debut feature film SICK BACCHUS.
