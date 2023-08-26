We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo of Costas Masseras Costas Masseras26 August 2023
When I started photographing, I didn’t think I would be doing anything very different from what I enjoy in my everyday life, which is to observe my surroundings with a critical eye and with about a kilo of extra weight hanging from my neck.

Over time, the place of the “joy of the process” began to be taken by the creative quest. Communicating the project became a parallel need as well.
I am primarily interested in conversing with the viewer through the work and not in the discourse surrounding it.

Salt is not a work that was based on an idea; it did not follow the guidelines of a text; I did not work on it based on a calendar plan or a work schedule. I tried to give my own interpretation of the world around me and at the same time my point of view on photography. It is a personal project. Like the previous album, Exotic Summer, it will seek out restless viewers to fire their imagination and awaken their memories. Nothing is created in silence.

I dedicate it to those who can understand the above and especially to my students.

Costas Masseras

Photography is the way to bring reality close to my standards. If I can't change it, I can barely transform it, good enough in order to compromise with it. Stating from the beginning what is important and what is not, what could be regarded as beautiful, or ugly, what would be funny or sad. It is a try to put in order all things of this chaotic world around me and inside me. As a collector of everyday images, I have learnt study photographs around me. Images introduce another way of communication. What is entitled inside the frame's four angles, presuppose the aesthetic viewpoint of the creator. So my photographs refer to others, but still speak enough about me. They constitute my best curriculum vitae.
