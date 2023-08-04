We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Online Photo Exhibition

‘Rotan Switch’ by Lisa McCord

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 4 August 2023
0 156

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Rotan Switch’ by Lisa McCord.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of August 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Rotan Switch’
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Rotan Switch

I began documenting life on my grandparents’ cotton farm in 1978, when I was twenty-one years old. I developed close relationships with the people who worked on the farm. They welcomed me into their homes; I’d hang out with them at the juke joints where they relaxed at the end of a hard week of work. We’d share fried chicken and black-eyed peas. We’d sing “Sweet Jesus, Carry Me Home” at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

I have lived in many places, but my idea of home remains firmly rooted in the Arkansas land and people. After forty years, I have come to realize that all the photographs I made at Rotan are explorations of home. I’ve also come to realize that the place I call home is not perfect. Rotan Switch takes its name from the community’s central landmark—the railroad switch where farmers loaded their cotton bales onto trains headed out of the Delta. Although it hasn’t been used in years, it remains a potent symbol of the complex intersections of industry and agriculture, of race and injustice.

These photographs are complicated; they exist in the context of the socioeconomic structures of the rural South. Although the subjects are family to me, as a white photographer and the granddaughter of a landowner, my photographs of the Black community implicate my own role in reinforcing these power structures. In a community in which most people spend their time working or caring for children, my ability to observe and document in itself has been a position of privilege.

The images are coupled with my own memories as well as reflections by the people in the photographs. These images are a record of my story of Rotan and the Arkansas Delta, a story that is specific to me and my family’s role in a place where inequities exist to this day. I have done my best to acknowledge this complicated history.

© Lisa McCord

Online Photo Exhibition:: ‘Rotan Switch’ by Lisa McCord
Dates: From August 01, 2023 to August 31, 2023
Online Exhibition URL →

© Lisa McCord
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 4 August 2023
0 156
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Desert Dweller by Daniel Skwarna

4 February 2021

This Is Water by Ann…

8 December 2022

Railway Community by Steff Gruber

6 June 2023

‘Muay Thai Kids’ by Alain…

3 June 2022

Professional website for your portfolio.

Get a demo
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

We have only placed a few ads from our partners who are helping us pay the running costs of PRIVATE Photo Rewiew website. Please whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳