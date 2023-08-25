Operation Precise Response

Highly trained troop hone their skills during live agent chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada,

Canadian Forces lead international NATO contingent at Medicine Hat Stampede Parade.

Every year at the end of July NATO Troops from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom during the annual exercise often kicking off with the Medicine Hat Stampede parade.

British soldier stands ready at the tunnel entrance.

Due to the expertise of Suffield’s unique facilities, its live-agent environment and remote location, the Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) Suffield Research Centre in Suffield, Alberta, offers NATO with a unique ability to facilitate realistic CBRN training on a multinational scale and enhance coalition CBRN preparedness.

Every year, allies from around the world come to Canada to test, challenge and coordinate scientific capabilities in realistic CBRN scenarios.

Mock casualty being evacuated.

Decontaniation takes place in a Decon Tent.

Mass casualty evacuation scenario from a city bus.

US Marine members Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) decontaminate in the field.

Belgians work a fume hood containing live nerve agent.