Life and livelihood

Since the dawn of human civilization, the axe has descended upon nature for no reason. Kathurias, whose livelihood is earned by cutting trees and selling them, are still in this age of extreme technological advancement, risking impossible tasks using old-fashioned machineries with extreme skill. Therefore, we still use wood, however little it may be, for our various needs. With these picture series of mine, I want to show how a man earns a living by cutting trees at the risk of his life.
