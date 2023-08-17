We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Dharhara Mosque, a historical monument of Varanasi, India

Photo of Avra Ghosh Avra Ghosh17 August 2023
The Dharhara Mosque, also known as the Alamgir Mosque is an important historical Mosque located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is situated on the Panchganga Ghat, overlooking the holy river Ganges. A steep climb will lead you up to one of Varanasi’s most celebrated landmarks which pretty much defines the skyline with its spectacular brown minarets.

Dharhara Mosque from the Ganges in Varanasi

The Mosque was constructed by Emperor Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler, in the 17th century. The Mosque was completed in 1699 AD. This Mosque is a must-visit especially for its unusual architecture manifesting both Hindu and Mughal elements. Its proximity to the nearby Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir and the newer Bindu Mahadev Temple reflects the co-existence of two major world religions – Hinduism and Islam.

Beautiful Dharhara Mosque in Night

The Dharhara Mosque is an example of Mughal architecture, with a blend of Islamic and Hindu elements. It has minarets and domes that characterize Mughal-style mosques. Mosque had two minarets of 64 mt. high. In 1949 one of the minarets collapsed and the weaker another was pulled down to matching heights.

Interior design of Dharhara mosque

Recently I visited Dharhara mosque in Varanasi for the first time for Photography and I was surprised with its huge built minarets and the beauty of the mighty Mosque. The Ganges of Varanasi, the Kashi Railway Bridge and the Varanasi town can be seen from the roof of the Mosque.

Interior architecture of Dharhara mosque
Old Photo of the Mosque before the demolition of the minarets
From the roof of the Dharhara Mosque
Varanasi town from the roof of the Dharhara Mosque
Varanasi ghats from the roof of the Dharhara mosque
Morning Silhouette of the Mosque Minarets
Kashi rail bridge and the Ganges from the roof of the Dharhara Mosque
Photo of Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh a Kolkata based Indian Photographer. l'm a passionate street, travel and documentary photographer. In my eyes photography is a way of expression, a medium where I can speak my mind. I like to tell the story of common people, their work and the art behind it. Moment comes moment goes, it's my job to capture them on my camera. By profession I'm a vocalist and a piano player.
  1. First-time I know about Dharara Mosque at Varanasi. This story telling with photograph is very nice. The another views of Varanasi from the roof of Dharara Mosque is fascinating. All the architectural photographs styles are very esthetic.
    Thanks “PRIVATE”
    Thanks to AVRA GHOSH.

