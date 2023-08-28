We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Blind Faith

Photo of Clement Hong Yui Chan Clement Hong Yui Chan28 August 2023
Taxi Pickup Area, Taichung Station, Taichung City, February 7, 2023

Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet.

Stephen Hawking

In early 2023, after most Covid-related measures had been lifted, I spent about a month traveling and walking around Taichung City, Taiwan. Having lived there for almost a year as a resident alien, I have indeed become more attuned to the city’s character and rhythm. During the trip, I deliberately tried to recall some of my first impressions of Taichung, particularly the complex yet often subtle street vibe across different districts and neighborhoods⁠. Also, I’ve always been interested in exploring how the built environment shapes the way we live and commute.

Daguan Road, Nantun District, Taichung City, January 23, 2023

More personally, this project has given me a reason to seek solitude, get lost, and stay motivated. Making candid pictures in the street—dealing with spontaneous moments and other uncontrollable factors—has taught me to embrace chance and follow my gut instinct. Similarly, to continue on my creative path, especially when the path is unclear, I find it necessary to have some sort of blind faith. As the Year of the Rabbit begins, I think of what Sylvia Plath wrote in her poem Lady Lazarus: “I am only thirty. And like the cat I have nine times to die.”

Chan Hong Yui Clement
Hong Kong, February 2023

Houli Forest Park, Taichung City, January 12, 2023
Sankuaicuo Public Parking Lot, Nantun District, Taichung City, January 20, 2023
Gancheng Station, Taichung City, January 21, 2023
Longjing Station, Taichung City, January 15, 2023
Dadu Sports Park, Taichung City, January 15, 2023
Section 1, Guoguang Road, Dali District, Taichung City, January 27, 2023
Chaoma Sports Center, Taichung City, January 31, 2023
Zhenxing Street, Wuri District, Taichung City, January 10, 2023
Clement Hong Yui Chan

Born in Hong Kong in 1992, Chan lives and works in Hong Kong. He received a BFA (2015) from the Savannah College of Art and Design, USA and an MFA (2018) from City University of Hong Kong’s School of Creative Media. Often portraying his diverse subject matter in ways that defy easy categorization, Chan has incorporated into his work elements of a variety of styles and methodologies.
