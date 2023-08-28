Taxi Pickup Area, Taichung Station, Taichung City, February 7, 2023

Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Stephen Hawking In early 2023, after most Covid-related measures had been lifted, I spent about a month traveling and walking around Taichung City, Taiwan. Having lived there for almost a year as a resident alien, I have indeed become more attuned to the city’s character and rhythm. During the trip, I deliberately tried to recall some of my first impressions of Taichung, particularly the complex yet often subtle street vibe across different districts and neighborhoods⁠. Also, I’ve always been interested in exploring how the built environment shapes the way we live and commute.

Daguan Road, Nantun District, Taichung City, January 23, 2023

More personally, this project has given me a reason to seek solitude, get lost, and stay motivated. Making candid pictures in the street—dealing with spontaneous moments and other uncontrollable factors—has taught me to embrace chance and follow my gut instinct. Similarly, to continue on my creative path, especially when the path is unclear, I find it necessary to have some sort of blind faith. As the Year of the Rabbit begins, I think of what Sylvia Plath wrote in her poem Lady Lazarus: “I am only thirty. And like the cat I have nine times to die.”

Chan Hong Yui Clement

Hong Kong, February 2023

Houli Forest Park, Taichung City, January 12, 2023

Sankuaicuo Public Parking Lot, Nantun District, Taichung City, January 20, 2023

Gancheng Station, Taichung City, January 21, 2023

Longjing Station, Taichung City, January 15, 2023

Dadu Sports Park, Taichung City, January 15, 2023

Section 1, Guoguang Road, Dali District, Taichung City, January 27, 2023

Chaoma Sports Center, Taichung City, January 31, 2023