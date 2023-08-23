We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
7,2 Days

Photo of Victor Kataev Victor Kataev23 August 2023
This series was shot in a hospital in northern Germany. I took photographs there for over 10 years.

7.2 days is the average length of stay in German hospitals. This project is not about showing the sick, the morbid. It is much more about the personal aspect of being in the hospital. That you are forced to give up your accustomed freedom for a while. When the biggest highlight of the day is maybe smoking a cigarette outside. And you are no longer able to make your own coffee whenever you like. Or eat at the kitchen table and read the newspaper. Or simply be alone.

Victor Kataev was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. After an exchange program with Kiel University he finished his medical studies in Germany and has lived in Kiel for more than 20 years now. Changing perspectives, in a long-term project he explores life in the hospital via the camera. His photographs focus on the everyday and offer access to the grim in the usual. His latest project Dapio is about being the father of two. For this work he received the Jury Prize of the RFLXN 07.
