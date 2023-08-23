This series was shot in a hospital in northern Germany. I took photographs there for over 10 years.

7.2 days is the average length of stay in German hospitals. This project is not about showing the sick, the morbid. It is much more about the personal aspect of being in the hospital. That you are forced to give up your accustomed freedom for a while. When the biggest highlight of the day is maybe smoking a cigarette outside. And you are no longer able to make your own coffee whenever you like. Or eat at the kitchen table and read the newspaper. Or simply be alone.