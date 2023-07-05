Win an online Solo Exhibition in August 2023

Get International Exposure and Connect with Industry Insiders, Art Collectors and Potential Buyers

Each month an amazing photographer will be awarded a Solo Exhibition in our new dedicated showroom pages. Next exhibition dates: August 1-31, 2023

We want to showcase incredible work. Photography that awakens our imagination, transforms our way of thinking, or simply resonates with who we are.

© Christian Bobst, Solo Exhibition May 2023

The Solo Exhibition enables you to reach a wider audience through our independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

The Solo Exhibition competition is open to any category of photography or subject matter. Photojournalism, street photography, artistic photography, portrait, nudes, landscapes, nature, wildlife, urban, architecture, fashion, fine art, or documentary photography, the subject doesn’t matter, unleash your creativity!

Whether you are a professional photographer or a photography enthusiast, please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio.

Only a unified group of photos will be published as a solo exhibition.

Make your online photo gallery stand out. Submit one project or a body of work that showcases unity.

You can submit between 6 and 16 images for a flat fee of $45!

The Solo Exhibition is an amazing promotional tool designed to showcase your work worldwide!