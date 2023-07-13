We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
The Stunning Winning Images of AAP Magazine 32 B&W

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 13 July 2023
We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #32: B&W

These incredible photographers hail from 15 countries across 5 continents, and their photography reflects their distinct artistic style and individual approach to capturing the essence of black and white imagery. It was an incredible experience to explore their impressive collections and captivating photographs. Undeniably, black and white photography continues to hold a significant position in our hearts and imaginations.

Black and white photographs possess a poetic quality that is truly remarkable. Timeless in nature, the nuanced tonal scale of black and white photography accentuates its subjects and enhances the interplay of light, resulting in a sublime visual presentation. Its classical and often nostalgic allure encapsulates genuine beauty, allowing for a stark clarity that reveals the true essence and identity of the subject. As aptly stated by Canadian photojournalist Ted Grant, “When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls!”

The diversity of their work spans from visual storytelling to capturing the serene beauty of tranquil landscapes, as well as evocative portraits that delve deep into the soul of the subject. Each selected portfolio showcases a distinct approach to the unifying theme of black and white photography. Whether employing film or digital techniques, embracing deep blacks or subtle grays, every photographer presents a unique perspective that sets them apart.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 32 is Alain Schroeder (Belgium) with the series Kim City

Kim City © Alain Schroeder

The Second place winner is Anastasia Pagonas (United States) with the image Cozette

Cozette © Anastasia Pagonas

The Third place winner is Fenqiang Liu (United States) with the series Secret Garden

Secret Graden © Fenqiang Liu
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.
