After my father’s passing I photographed all of his tools and blended them in Photoshop with his property in Missouri imbuing each tool with a memory of Missouri. I brought my photos with me when I moved to New Mexico and inserted them into photos I took of New Mexico. I raised them to the status of monuments as remembrances; in essence bringing my father along to my new home.

Draw Shave

Fencing Pliers

Hammer

Hatchet

Shears